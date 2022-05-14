Seven Things This Game 7 Is

Hi Bucks’ fans! It’s been a little while since you all have heard from me, I believe it was a Grayson Allen redemption posting back in the Bulls’ series (he’s already making me regret it, lol). I’ve had a lot on my mind, so here I am again.

I thought it would be cool to do a game seven view from a different angle. I’m not going to talk about stats, or specific plays, or in’s and out’s of what has been going on in the series. As I said, I’ve had a lot on my mind, and a lot of business to do at my job during the games, so I’ve only made it to probably a full game in total of viewing, with another full game of listening to the Bucks on the radio. I’ve seen all the highlights, but when I finally have off on Sunday, I will get to actually feel the game. So, I am going to present seven things this game is, or at least could become, and I picked seven because that’s my lucky number (obviously I’m joking). So here we go.

PROGRESS

Progress is when someone moves forward, but unless the Bucks lay an egg in game seven, I think it will really show the casual NBA fan that as a franchise, we really are one to be feared. Without Middleton, and without being at home, the Bucks are going to be playing with house money in this one. Yes, we want to win a championship, but we just did and there isn’t as much to lose this time around. If we go out and play hard, and stay competitive regardless of winning or losing, I think we look very dangerous in the eyes of the NBA in the future. That’s something we haven’t had, and still don’t really, so I think we make progress on that.

ERASER

The presence of Game 7 has already erased games 1-6. All of the great plays, the bad losses, and the injuries don’t matter at this point. This is May Madness, and this is the end of the line for one of these two teams no matter what. Jayson Tatum and Giannis will be going home Sunday night, and only one will be packing bags for Miami. This game is a clean slate, an eraser of the past.

FAN VENGEANCE

The erasure of the past only applies to the players though. For us, we’ve seen how obnoxious Boston fans get about Tom Brady, and how they are the weirdest trollers that make no sense in the comment sections of post-games (I think the only non-explicit word they know for insulting is clown). Regardless of the fans, this is also a vengeance for us when it comes to the past. Boston is who beat us in the 1974 NBA Finals, as well as two other instances in the postseason. This could be vengeance for us as fans.

PROOF

This goes back to progress, but I believe that winning this game is undeniable proof that last season was not a fluke, and that this franchise is here to stay. Winning against who many crowned Eastern Conference Champions when the postseason began without your other All-Star in Khris Middleton is all the proof anybody (should) need to legitimize what the Bucks have done in the short but exciting Mike Budenholzer era.

TRANSFORMATION

With proof, comes transformation. Remember when Cleveland was a garbage NBA town (as in the franchise was bad) before LeBron James arrived? Beating Boston and making a third Eastern Conference Finals in four years is incredible, and I think transforms this franchise into possibly one of the best the NBA has to offer.

ASCENDANCE

The transformation brings us from a small-market town with 10,000 (many times less) fans cheering for Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, to a dynamic fanbase that has something exciting to cheer about. Yes, winning the Finals was amazing, but actually knowing we can win it every year because we have Giannis instead of just wondering if it really was a one-hit wonder is what would happen.

CELEBRATION

And last but not least, Game 7 could be a celebration. If the Bucks win, you win, and more than just a free snack from a burger joint. We get more basketball, and are halfway back to being champions again! With Miami, and whoever comes out of the West (I think it’s Golden State still, go back and see), none of them scare me as much as Boston without Middleton did. So, it’s the road to celebration.

There you have it, what do you guys think? Does this cover what we become? Are we already there? Thanks for reading, and go Bucks!