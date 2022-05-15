Bucks vs. Celtics Game Seven Preview: For All the Second Round Marbles

One of the most enjoyable Milwaukee Bucks wins of my lifetime happened just a few days ago, against these Boston Celtics, as Milwaukee staged an improbable Game Five comeback. They return on Sunday, needing to win in TD Garden for a third time this series if they want to punch a ticket to the next round. Let’s go.

Where We’re At

You all know the deal at this point. Each team has won three games, Boston winning more decisively, and for the second straight year we have a Game Seven in the semifinals. Each team has made their adjustments, all that’s left is to see who shows up. For Milwaukee, they need to hope it’s more than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton, as everyone else, Jrue excluded, didn’t seem prepared for Game Six.

The big questions are how short will Bud’s rotation be. He basically rolled with just six guys last year in Brooklyn, but that was with Khris. Still, I expect him to go down fighting with his most trusted personnel.

Khris Middleton is still out for this one with his MCL sprain.

Player to Watch

Bobby Portis grew in rotational importance with Robert Williams out and Ime Udoka leaning more on smaller, one center lineups. Bud trusted him to switch and hold his own, and he paid it off in Game Five. But he hasn’t had it going offensively this series after being a necessary spark plug all year. He’s 3-19 from deep and shooting 38% overall. This would be an ideal time for Bobby to re-find his stroke.

