Game Seven Rapid Recap: Bucks 81, Celtics 109

The story of the series was the Milwaukee Bucks inability to take or make threes, and it played out once more in Game Seven as the defending champs saw their season end, 109-81 to the Boston Celtics.

On so many levels it was a disappointment, but I also felt a swell of pride for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company for putting forth this kind of effort without their second best offensive player. I hope y’all were able to enjoy some of it too, even amidst the disappointment. Here’s to next year.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee found some help from its complementary players to start, taking a 26-20 lead after one. The Bucks had a chance to close out the half down just two, but an rough foul call against Giannis resulted in a 3-shot foul for Boston that ended with Milwaukee having to climb out of a 48-43 deficit with one half to go. Boston’s defense stifled the Bucks in the third, as their three-point bombing continued, forcing Milwaukee into a 79-64 disadvantage with one quarter left to save their season. There was no miracle turnaround this time though, as Milwaukee couldn’t overcome a lopsided three-point game.

Stat that Stood Out

Milwaukee was 4-31 from three in the competitive portion of this game.

Boston was 20-53 from three before their starters got pulled.

That’s it. Thats’s the stat that stood out.

