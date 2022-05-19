The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 132: That’s a Wrap

We came, we saw, we lost, this time. Yes, the Milwaukee Bucks may have already concluded their season days ago, but we wanted to wait a few to let the season breathe before we convened to discuss our feelings about the Boston Celtics series and where the team goes from here.

For me, it felt a bit like a relief honestly. It’s been a LOOONG haul of basketball for the last 18 months or so, and frankly it’s felt nice not to have it at the forefront of my mind for a few days. I can only imagine how a few months off will feel for the principles of this team that have been playing so frequently since the 2020-21 season tipped off. Here’s hoping they get lots of rest.

Riley, Kyle and myself break down what went wrong in the Boston series, primarily honing in on the lack of Khris Middleton and the failing offense throughout the series. We didn’t seem to leave with an overwhelming sense of despair for the future though. If Khris were around, for my money we likely beat the Celts. Milwaukee still has a championship core, but Horst failed on the marginal moves this past season. Here’s another shot to rectify it.

Thanks to everyone who was listening to us all season long, and we’ll be back sporadically throughout the offseason during the draft, free agency and, of course, Summer League. I’m already dreaming of Luca-Mamu pick-and-roll.

Until then, sound off on how you’re feeling about the season in the comments below, and we’ll talk to you again soon.