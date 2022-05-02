The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 130: Bucks Cruise to Game One Win over Boston

And just like that, the Milwaukee Bucks have mitigated the Boston Celtics homecourt advantage and taken a 1-0 series lead in this second round of the NBA Playoffs. Far be it from us to overreact to a Game One win, but there was certainly some backslapping happening in the latest episode of The Brew Hoop Podcast. Not for me, who picked Celtics in 7, but Riley and Kyle point out some of the missing analysis of the potential of this Bucks team heading into the series, and how Milwaukee boxed in Boston in Game One and if there’s anywhere for them to go moving forward.

Of course, we touch on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brilliance, Jrue Holiday stepping up, showering some deserved defensive love upon Wes Matthews, the state of the battle between role players through 48 minutes and how the Bucks gobbled up the Celtics’ famed backcourt. You couldn’t ask for a better start as a Bucks fan, and who knows where it goes from here, but it’s important to savor the moment when you’re in it. I think that’s what we do in this episode.

