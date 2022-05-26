Who Were the Best Bucks Draft Selections Ever? An Introduction

So, with the Milwaukee Bucks no longer in the playoff picture and the NBA Draft coming up before you know it, I’ve started doing some offseason writing.

That’s right! I’ve created a special analysis of the Bucks’ draft history just for you. Over the next few weeks, we will be creating a fan-voted power ranking of who were the top players ever to hear their names called after “The Milwaukee Bucks Select”. To be clear, this is not the top players to play their first season for the Bucks (although many of them did), but the players who Adam Silver, David Stern or previous commissioners would announce on the podium as being drafted by the Bucks. An historic example is Kobe Bryant was selected by the Charlotte Hornets, so Kobe would be a Hornet, not a Laker in this case.

I have pre-selected the top 10 Bucks who are going to be on this list no matter what (which you’ll see in the coming weeks), but you get to round out the 12-man roster today in a poll. After this poll, the list will be finalized, and then the readers will vote on each spot as they will be released. This is similar to how the preseason roster rankings go, just to make it clear.

Only 17 players in the 50+ years of the Bucks qualify for this list, as the cut-off was 35 win-shares. There are some players you might have heard of, and some you might not have, but I encourage you to please look up some of these older players. Giannis is the youngest player on this list, so we are digging into the past.

There will be two polls below, one will be for who is the best, and the second one will be for who is the second best, purely out of the players represented in the two polls below. This way, if Ersan Ilyasova gets 100% of your vote (deservedly) then we have a way to get the second guy we need to round out the roster.

The person voted on in the second place poll will be leading off the power rankings, so choose carefully. Choose wisely!

