 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Two Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Bucks Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Can the Milwaukee Bucks follow up their surprising Game One win with an encore performance on Tuesday evening against the Boston Celtics? For the sake of the impending four-day stretch of no-game discourse, let’s hope so! Milwaukee also catches a bit of injury luck here to make up for their wish rotten misfortune with Marcus Smart listed as out. He was questionable but I assumed he would give it a go.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 2: Against Boston, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 19%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (70 votes)
  • 56%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (200 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (65 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (19 votes)
354 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...