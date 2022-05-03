Bucks vs. Celtics Game Two Thread

Can the Milwaukee Bucks follow up their surprising Game One win with an encore performance on Tuesday evening against the Boston Celtics? For the sake of the impending four-day stretch of no-game discourse, let’s hope so! Milwaukee also catches a bit of injury luck here to make up for their wish rotten misfortune with Marcus Smart listed as out. He was questionable but I assumed he would give it a go.
Celtics say Marcus Smart is OUT for Game 2 vs. Bucks due to thigh contusion.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2022
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 2: Against Boston, the Bucks will…
This poll is closed
-
19%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
56%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
18%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
