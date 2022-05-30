Monday Morning Media Roundup: May 30th, 2022

Losing to the Boston Celtics was a disaster. BUT! At least we didn’t lose to them in the Eastern Conference Finals on our home floor in a game seven, right?

When us lowly loser teams get sent to the shadow realm of irrelevance known as the “offseason”, one of the few tools left while the playoffs trudge on is schadenfreude. Having not watched literally a second of the Celtics-Heat ECF, I can confidently say that the Heat losing is infinitely more embarrassing than the way we went out. First, they got to yammer on about being the top seed in the conference all year after we pantsed them in the playoffs last year. Second, they somehow become more insufferable having acquired Kyle Lowry in what will go down as this era’s failed attempt to make a basketball The Expendables. Third, Jimmy Butler will make $52 million in 2025-2026 as a 36 year old man. We’re down bad, but there are levels to it, and we’ll always have the injury excuse to fall back on when people question why we fell apart.

Best of all, if the Celtics do win the whole thing, we get to lay claim to the title as partially our own through the magic of basketball transitive properties. There’s no more losing in store for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Let’s roundup!

In time, this may emerge as the most important story in all of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playing career. We humbly thank the fine restauranteurs of Los Angeles for making the local dive bar’s Friday fish fry in Milwaukee look ever more a steal of a deal than it already is. The best part of every offseason is that Giannis departs for far shores only to realize how being a Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite is not only his destiny, but his preference.

Elsewhere on the Giannis front, his status with the Greek national team for the EuroBasket tournament remains unclear. It runs (from my cursory googling) from September 1st to September 18th, which should give him plenty of time to recover from the season. I’ll leave it to our Greek community members to offer further analysis about the prospects of his playing. Trying to balance the obligation between national team duties and professional work is always tricky, especially at the highest level of the sport.

One openly wonders in what legal jurisdiction Sports Illustrated’s publisher is incorporated in and what kind of psychedelics are legal for recreational use there. Obviously, the thing this Bucks team needs is a total teardown of its locker room mix. While I appreciate the creative thinking, and I mean truly creative thinking, I’m just frankly not sure this is it.

Anyways, we’re definitely in the thick of the MMMR offseason and the playoffs aren’t even over yet.

Anyone here have any specific feelings on Baldwin? Strangely enough, he hails from my old high school, so I suppose on some level I’m rooting for him even if the sojourn to UWM didn’t pan out

Story: Patrick Baldwin Jr. plans to stay in the NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility. More on his draft range, upcoming NBA workouts, player comparisons and other topics on @hoopshype. https://t.co/SwStdzUTFD — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 28, 2022

Would’ve been a hell of a quote if Giannis hit Woj with something like, “Darvin who? Never heard of him.”

On the Lakers hiring of Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Giannis Antetokounmpo tells ESPN: “I’m so happy for him. He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

Best of luck to DeAndre in his recovery. A real shame how things went.

S/O to El Crocko

The Bucks might be back. Will Grayson be there or rocking Sacramento purple? Also hypothetical firmly in the “maybe” category.

The man does know how to dress, as, unsurprisingly, does his wife. I also see that Serge is in Monte Carlo.

Let’s check in with Lanky Smoove

Goon Squad has some of the best passing you’ve ever seen on its roster, apparently

I know what you’re thinking at home as you finish the MMMR this Memorial Day morning: Where is the site content? That’s a good question, and one I won’t sufficiently answer this morning since I too am out and about away from the Twin Cities this weekend. And the media certainly aren’t helping us out being so rude as to not write anything meaningful about a team that got bounced in the Eastern Conference Semifinals weeks ago.

Once June hits, though, I do see a ton, and I mean a TON of draft pieces already coming down the pipeline. So yes, the content is on its way; it just isn’t on the MMMR at the moment.

Happy Monday!