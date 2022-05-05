 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Update: Khris Middleton Still Out With MCL Sprain

Milwaukee’s starting small forward remains benched for the foreseeable future...

By Mitchell Maurer
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls - Game Four Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It’s been two weeks since Khris Middleton went down with what appeared to be a minor knee-tweak, and the Milwaukee Bucks NBA All Star turned out to have sprained his left MCL. We were promised an update after two weeks, and today the Bucks delivered...sort of.

Specifically, the press release states that “additional updates will be provided as appropriate.” That means that Khris could come back tomorrow, or not at all, and we won’t know until someone in Milwaukee leaks something (lol) or Middleton is ready to return to action and Mike Budenholzer gives the green light for that update to be shared publicly.

Nothing has changed since yesterday; the Bucks have a conundrum on their hands and have to figure out what needs to change in order to generate more offense and triumph over the Boston Celtics. Missing Khris makes that task all the more difficult, but even without him there are things that they can do. The Athletic’s Eric Nehm wrote up a trio of suggestions about what those things are, and the first item on the list is shockingly simple!

Milwaukee and Boston are tied 1-1 with Game 3 of their series coming up on Saturday afternoon. Get well soon, Khris, your team needs you...

