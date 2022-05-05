Update: Khris Middleton Still Out With MCL Sprain

It’s been two weeks since Khris Middleton went down with what appeared to be a minor knee-tweak, and the Milwaukee Bucks NBA All Star turned out to have sprained his left MCL. We were promised an update after two weeks, and today the Bucks delivered...sort of.

MEDICAL UPDATE ON KHRIS MIDDLETON



Khris Middleton continues to make steady progress on his left knee injury rehabilitation and additional updates will be provided as appropriate.



Middleton was originally diagnosed with a left knee MCL sprain on April 20. https://t.co/9cGomj1WEG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 5, 2022

Specifically, the press release states that “additional updates will be provided as appropriate.” That means that Khris could come back tomorrow, or not at all, and we won’t know until someone in Milwaukee leaks something (lol) or Middleton is ready to return to action and Mike Budenholzer gives the green light for that update to be shared publicly.

Nothing has changed since yesterday; the Bucks have a conundrum on their hands and have to figure out what needs to change in order to generate more offense and triumph over the Boston Celtics. Missing Khris makes that task all the more difficult, but even without him there are things that they can do. The Athletic’s Eric Nehm wrote up a trio of suggestions about what those things are, and the first item on the list is shockingly simple!

The Bucks went down big in Game 2. Did they find any potential solutions in the second half?



At @TheAthletic, a closer look at some potential solutions for the Bucks' sputtering offense for Game 3 ($1/month offer for new subscribers inside): https://t.co/KC3aIJN4sv — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 5, 2022

Milwaukee and Boston are tied 1-1 with Game 3 of their series coming up on Saturday afternoon. Get well soon, Khris, your team needs you...