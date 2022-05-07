Bucks vs. Celtics Game Three Thread

As an icon of Middle America once said, “there’s no place like home”; the Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping that shows through this afternoon when they play host to the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the series. For consisting of merely two games, we’ve already seen our share of rollercoaster highs and lows, from a dominant defensive display to forgetting that the goal is to get the ball in the basket — really, the Bucks have given us everything and then some.

Still, a long stretch off will have given the team a chance to regroup and reevaluate their plan of attack. Between that and hopefully a rowdy home crowd, they’ll have better luck this time around.

Sam Hauser and Khris Middleton are out for their respective squads, while George Hill (abdomen) and Marcus Smart (thigh contusion) are listed as probable.

Check out the full preview here

Poll Game 3: Against Boston, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 33% Win big (by 10 or more points) (35 votes)

30% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (32 votes)

25% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (26 votes)

10% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (11 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

