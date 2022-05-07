Rapid Recap Game 3 vs. Boston: Bucks 103, Celtics 101

Wow. The Bucks win a nail biter and now lead the series 2 games to 1.

NBA.com Box Score

Giannis would come out with more aggression to start this one compared to Game 2. He tallied a quick seven points in the opening few minutes of the quarter, which helped ignite the Fiserv Forum crowd. It also helped pad the lead for the Bucks, as they held a 22-19 lead going into the second quarter.

The whistles would really start to be heard throughout the second quarter. It seemed every trip down on, a chirp would be heard. It really started to suck the energy out from the crowd. Boston took advantage during this quarter, re-gaining a slim lead and carrying a 50-46 advantage into the locker room at half.

Jrue Holiday would start coming alive in the third, which opened up multiple doors for Milwaukee. Things really started to click for the Bucks. At one point, Milwaukee opened things up to a double-digit lead and they’d keep that momentum through the end of the period. Going into the fourth, the Bucks would be on top, 80-67.

Boston would make it extremely close down the stretch, making it a nail biter of a finish. An Al Horford last chance tip-in came just after the buzzer sounded, sealing the victory and a 2-1 series lead for Milwaukee.

Stat That Stood Out

How about Jrue Holiday? He really came alive in the third, which helped the Bucks pull away in this one. It really seemed to be the flipping point. He’d end up finishing with 25 points on the afternoon. With Khris continuing to be sidelined, his offensive capability has to be top-notch and it was today.