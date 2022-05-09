 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Four Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into Game Four with a chance for the proverbial “commanding” lead in this series against the Boston Celtics. Win, and they can close it out either in Boston or at home in Game Six. Lose, and we’ve got a best-of-three where they’ll need to win another contest at TD Garden. I, for one, prefer the former.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 4: Against Boston, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (90 votes)
  • 58%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (199 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (34 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (17 votes)
340 votes total Vote Now

