Rapid Recap Game 4: Celtics 116, Bucks 108

This series is officially tied. The Boston Celtics have re-gained home-court advantage after snagging a 116-108 victory at Fiserv Forum on Monday night.

NBA.com Box Score

After an absence of had defined the first few games of this series for Milwaukee, they were finally able to connect some to start the first. In addition to the shooting, the Bucks were able to find some paths to the hoop on drives thanks to the absence of Robert Williams, who was ruled out in advance to the game due to left knee soreness. After 12 minutes of play, Milwaukee held a 25-18 advantage.

Al Horford continued to give the Bucks fits throughout the second quarter. He’d be the leading reason as to why the Celtics regained the lead midway through the second. After coughing up the lead, the Bucks continued to throw punches at Boston, and they’d eventually regain the lead going into halftime, 48-47.

The third quarter saw a group of Celtics get into foul trouble, with that being led by Jaylen Brown having five at the end of the third. The Bucks were able to take advantage of the whistle and laid out an 80-73 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Just like Game 3, this one would go down to the wire. Al Horford continued to be a massive force for Boston, nearly singlehandedly putting them in the driver’s seat for victory. A Jayson Tatum 3-pointer would serve as the dagger and Boston would even the series up with a 116-108 win.

Stat That Stood Out

Al Horford continued to be a thorn in Milwaukee’s side. He was the reason behind nearly all of their surges on offense. Finishing with 30 points on the night, he was instrumental for Boston. It seemed like the Bucks gave him all the open looks he wanted, as he dialed in on five threes.