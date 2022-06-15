NBA Draft Odds

Who could forget that fateful night when Kevin Porter Jr. put on a Milwaukee Bucks hat knowing full well he was not, in fact, a Milwaukee Buck. There are few nights as joyous (or confusing) as the NBA draft, but gosh darn do I still enjoy it even in the absence of almost any Milwaukee picks in recent vintage. Thankfully we’re in the swing of a year where the Bucks do have a first round selection, number 24, and we’ve got lots of chances to wildly speculate as to who the pick will be, or if they’ll stay at that slot at all.

We’ve been counting down through our community draft board until we get to #24, running through plenty of prospects who may not be there at 24, but are still well worth checking out:

With Milwaukee’s presence on draft night fairly meager, it’s important to find other ways to engage yourself throughout the telecast. One surefire way to do so is get some skin in the game and lay down some cash on these odds. There aren’t a ton of Bucks-related draft odds on DraftKings, but I do see one bet that may pique everyone’s interest:

Walker Kessler: Over/Under pick 24.5

Given some of the debate over the center out of Auburn, I thought I’d call that one out to our readers.

Anyway, I still have no clue what Milwaukee will do with their pick next Thursday evening, so I’m going to keep my wallet on lock at home. Either way, we don’t have much longer to wait before the first step to Milwaukee’s offseason is revealed.

