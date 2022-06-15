Brew Hoop Community Draft Board - #20, Tari Eason

Another forward falls off the board, this time someone who was projected a tad higher in mock drafts from ESPN and The Ringer. Tari Eason, the 6’8” small forward from LSU lands at 20 in our community draft board.

I heard Frank Madden saying some positive stuff about Eason on Locked on Bucks lately, but I have to admit to knowing practically nothing about him. He transferred to LSU last year from Cincinnati after a lackluster freshman year and immediately turned into a solid contributor. He played just 24 minutes per game for the Tigers, almost always coming off the bench, but averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 boards in limited playing time. The guy can fill it up.

Most intriguing to me was this paragraph from Givony on ESPN:

These same traits help make him one of the most versatile defenders in college, a magnet for steals, blocks and rebounds who flies all over the floor in LSU’s suffocating press while rotating from guarding point guards to big men. Eason’s passing ability, decision-making and still-streaky jumper are question marks scouts will want to gather more information about in the NCAA tournament, as he sees most of his minutes at center but isn’t particularly big or bulky at 6-foot-8 and 216 pounds. LSU was delivered a major blow when Eason’s coach, Will Wade, was dismissed Saturday due to recruiting violation allegations, and the Tigers will need their best player to emerge as a leader on and off the court.

Ah, the soothing sight of switchability. He shot 35.9% from deep on 78 attempts, but was an 80% shooter from the line on 188 attempts. If the jumper is in question, I defer to the scouts, but those numbers cut the mustard for this guy.

With those measurables, I’d be kinda surprised to see him last all the way to Milwaukee’s selection at 24. But weirder things have happened. I’d be betting on upside with him after that massive leap from year one to year two and wouldn’t mind seeing him in a Bucks uni for this subsequent season.

For the folks down on Eason, any particular reason why you think he lasted to 20 in this exercise? Let me know in the comments below.

Here’s our list so far:

Chet Holmgren Jabari Smith Paolo Banchero Jaden Ivey Keegan Murray Dyson Daniels Shaedon Sharpe Bennedict Mathurin A.J. Griffin Jalen Duren Johnny Davis Jeremy Sochan Ousmane Dieng Ochai Agbaji Mark Williams E.J. Liddell TyTy Washington Jr. Jalen Williams Malaki Branham Tari Eason

And here’s the usual spreadsheet from Adam Spinella. Let’s vote for 21.

My pick for #21 on the community draft board is... Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee

Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp, SG, G League Ignite

Nikola Jovic, SF, Mega Mozzart

Dalen Terry, PG, Arizona

