Brew Hoop Community Draft Board - #21, Dalen Terry

As the final draft board selection draws nearer, this big board is shaping up with quite a few favorites among the Milwaukee Bucks fan community. Dalen Terry is the latest to get the nod, landing at 21.

He’s a really intriguing player, listed at 6’7” with a 7’1” wingspan, but also played point guard ostensibly for the Arizona Wildcats. He was apparently a major winner at the NBA draft combine too, with his interviews taking the cake among league executives. His raw numbers aren’t eye-popping, in his sophomore campaign he averaged eight points, 3.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He rarely got to the line and his 36% of his 77 3-point attempts, and 73% of his 53 free throw attempts.

He’s a wide stat sheet stuffer, filling in gaps around other players as he started every game for Arizona last year. All the projectionable kind of skills that we think would fit in around other Bucks players, he seems to possess. The real question is whether he can shoot the ball of course, which is why he’s lasting to this point in the draft. Interestingly, both The Ringer (26) and ESPN (27) have him not going until near the end of the first round, so while we seem high on him as a Bucks collective, it’s possible he’ll last until later.

He jumps passing lanes and hopefully a bit more strength on his body would help his switchability in the post too. Bonus points for the tongue-out image we’ve got on the thumbnail above. I’d be excited if Terry lasted to 24.

Here is Mike Schmitz’s summary after the combine:

While he won’t be drafted as a go-to scorer, Terry’s combination of physical tools at 6-7, 195 pounds with a 7-1 wingspan, defensive versatility, passing ability and overall willingness to do the little things that impact winning could earn him looks even as high as the lottery, sharing some similarities to a smaller Scottie Barnes in terms of his all-around impact and approach to the game.

Here’s our list so far:

Chet Holmgren Jabari Smith Paolo Banchero Jaden Ivey Keegan Murray Dyson Daniels Shaedon Sharpe Bennedict Mathurin A.J. Griffin Jalen Duren Johnny Davis Jeremy Sochan Ousmane Dieng Ochai Agbaji Mark Williams E.J. Liddell TyTy Washington Jr. Jalen Williams Malaki Branham Tari Eason Dalen Terry

And here’s the usual spreadsheet from Adam Spinella. Let’s vote for 22.

Poll My pick for #22 on the community draft board is... Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee

Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp, SG, G League Ignite

Nikola Jovic, SF, Mega Mozzart

Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame vote view results 14% Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee (2 votes)

14% Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite (2 votes)

21% MarJon Beauchamp, SG, G League Ignite (3 votes)

28% Nikola Jovic, SF, Mega Mozzart (4 votes)

7% Walker Kessler, C, Auburn (1 vote)

14% Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame (2 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

This poll will close at 11 am central, June 17.