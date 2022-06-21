Brew Hoop Community Draft Board - #23, MarJon Beauchamp

With the 23rd pick, in the Brew Hoop Community Draft Board, the readers select, Marjon Beauchamp. The shooting guard who spent last year with the G League Ignite lands next on our board. We’re still in the early years of trying to best evaluate players who spend time in the G League versus college, or even overseas I’d say, and Beauchamp offers an interesting case.

Beauchamp has all the physical tools one would want, measuring 6’5” with a 7’ wingspan. He’s explosive off the dribble too and a heady defender. What I didn’t know going in was that he was already almost 22 though, which isn’t normally the case for one-and-done G League folks. The real issue is his shot, as he hit just 24% of his 3-pointers in the G League (2.8 attempts per game) and 65% of his free throws. It’s tough to survive as a guard in the NBA if you can’t shoot, barring the Bruce Browns and Gary Payton II’s of the world.

The difference is that Beauchamp has a tad more size than those two, and if you think the shooting may be correctable, it seems like there’s more than enough “fitting in” skills in Beauchamp’s game that he could be a useful player as a jack of many trades. From Mike Schmitz:

Beauchamp will still get caught ball watching or help off of a strong side corner shooter. But at 6-6 with a 7-1 wingspan, huge hands and a newfound motor, he projects as a multi-position defender in the NBA with the potential to impact the game like Mikal Bridges or Matisse Thybulle. He has excellent feet, works hard to contest jumpers, competes on three-quarter denials in the post and is rangy enough to contest for steals and blocks from the weakside. He’s also an excellent positional rebounder. The best part of Beauchamp’s projection is that you don’t have to run plays for him to make his presence felt, which bodes well for his NBA future. He’s a gap-filler wing who generates offense without using any dribbles by being opportunistic in transition, finding soft spots as a cutter and getting downhill off pindowns and closeout attacks. He’s also an above average passer, showing the ability to make simple drop-offs and kick outs, especially in transition.

He could be an interesting project. Here’s the list of our rankings so far:

Chet Holmgren Jabari Smith Paolo Banchero Jaden Ivey Keegan Murray Dyson Daniels Shaedon Sharpe Bennedict Mathurin A.J. Griffin Jalen Duren Johnny Davis Jeremy Sochan Ousmane Dieng Ochai Agbaji Mark Williams E.J. Liddell TyTy Washington Jr. Jalen Williams Malaki Branham Tari Eason Dalen Terry Nikola Jovic

And here’s the usual spreadsheet from Adam Spinella. Our process will come to an end here, so I’ll add in a few more prospects than usual. Let’s vote for #24 and, theoretically, who Milwaukee would be taking if everyone above this were already off the table.

Poll My pick for #24 on the community draft board is... Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee

Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite

Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame

Jake LaRavia, PF, Wake Forest

Christian Bruan, SG, Kansas

Justin Lewis, SF, Marquette vote view results 3% Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee (2 votes)

20% Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite (13 votes)

14% Walker Kessler, C, Auburn (9 votes)

11% Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame (7 votes)

6% Jake LaRavia, PF, Wake Forest (4 votes)

27% Christian Bruan, SG, Kansas (17 votes)

16% Justin Lewis, SF, Marquette (10 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

This poll will close at 10 am central, June 22.