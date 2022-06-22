When and How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft

It’s nearly here! The basketball offseason is jam-packed with must-see events, and the NBA Draft is what will kick things off. The Milwaukee Bucks are well-acquainted with the draft (it sort of worked out for us once before), but lately it’s been something we’ve treated as an afterthought. But tonight, the Bucks hold the 24th overall pick in the first round, and there’s no telling what hijinks general manager Jon Horst could get up to!

Bucks general manager Jon Horst met with the media for 25 minutes on Friday in the lead-up to the 2022 NBA Draft



At @TheAthletic, what you need to know from that conversation: https://t.co/wdizHuRHtk — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 19, 2022

In all seriousness, the Bucks are probably exploring all sorts of options besides simply selecting a player with their one draft pick, but they have limited avenues to actually pull off a deal. Between their collection of contracts and lack of draft capital (remember, Milwaukee doesn’t have a second-round pick this year because of the whole Bogdan thing) it’s difficult to foresee what the front office might do. But the Bucks aren’t the only team to watch; there’s 29 other franchises to watch!

As usual, the 2022 NBA Draft will be televised on ESPN, and available to stream through Watch ESPN. The ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will commence at 7:00pm (central) on Thursday, June 22. If you want to make the transaction action just a bit more interesting for yourself, DraftKings (as always) has the full collection of odds and wagers available for your perusal.

Here’s hoping the Bucks have a productive evening and come away with a player (or more?) that can reinforce the roster and fuel another run at the title! Let us know in the comments who you think the team should go after, and be sure to join us for our open thread on Thursday night. See you then!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.