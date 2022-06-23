Milwaukee Bucks Select MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

With the 24th selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks have selected MarJon Beauchamp, a guard from the NBA G-League Ignite.

His athleticism is definitely one of the main qualities that stands out about his game. It should surely translate well to the NBA and should complement Milwaukee’s big three well.

Additionally, he brings forth a strong level of defense, especially on-ball. Like Jrue Holiday, he can be a defensive pest, as he averaged 1.7 steals per game in the G-League.

3-pointing will surely be a point of emphasis for him, as he only shot 24.2 percent from the arc in the G-League. With Budenholzer’s emphasis on the 3-point ball, it’ll be intriguing to see how he can improve on that.

What do you think of the selection? Leave your thoughts in the comments!