Milwaukee Bucks Select Hugo Besson with the 58th Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

For the third consecutive season, the Milwaukee Bucks had the final pick of the draft. They traded with the Pacers for the second straight year to get that pick. This year, they took Hugo Besson from France. It remains unknown at this time what the Bucks gave up.

He does boast a strong driving portion of his game and can score with a nice floater. As to how much the Bucks will utilize him? Will he be a stash? That remains unknown. A lot of people were hoping that Milwaukee would go with Marquette product Justin Lewis, but ultimately, they decided to go with the Frenchman.

It was awesome to see that he got his moment, as he was still in the building when his name was called and got his picture taken with Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum.

UPDATE: it appears that Milwaukee bought the pick from Indy, sending some cash their way for the pick. It’s doubtful we’ll learn exactly how much they sent, but NBA rules permit teams to send up to $5,785,000 to trade partners and it seems likely the Bucks paid far less than this.