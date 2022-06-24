Report: Bucks Sign Iverson Molinar

The NBA draft finished barely an hour ago, but the Bucks are still burning the midnight oil. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Milwaukee made Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar their first undrafted free agent signing.

Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar of Panama has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

The 6’3” Panamanian was a three-year player for the Bulldogs, most recently averaging 17.5 PPG on .454/,252/.868 shooting. Yes, that 3P% looks ghastly, but he shot 43.6% on similar volume the previous year. While he never got to play in an NCAA tournament in college, he has some international experience from appearing with Panama’s national team in FIBA competition.

We don’t know yet what kind of contract the Bucks are signing him too, but the overwhelming odds are that it’s either an Exhibit 10 deal for training camp or a two-way contract. When we have The Answer (get it?), we’ll update this post.

For now, I’ll say something I never would have in 2001: welcome to Milwaukee, Iverson!