Report: Milwaukee Bucks Sign AJ Green to Two-Way Deal

Jon Horst and the Milwaukee Bucks continue to do post-draft work to fill out the fringes of their roster, signing Northern Iowa’s AJ Green to a two-way contract, per Woj.

The four-year player at Northern Iowa averaged 18.8 points per game on 38.8% shooting from deep (7.7 attempts). That’s his primary skill at this point, a sniper who stands 6’5”. I couldn’t find him listed on the top 100 for either ESPN or The Athletic, but I’d imagine the Bucks just wanted a shooter in a two-way slot that they’ll bring to Summer League. He was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year twice, and apparently was considering transferring to Duke if he hadn’t kept his name in the draft this year. That makes me a bit more intrigued, but in general we know how these two-way deals go.

I’d be a little surprised if he’s still on that deal by the time the season comes around, but we’ll see. Stay tuned as more potential post-draft deals are announced.