Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Free Agency Survey

With the free agency season rapidly approaching, there’s a whole host of ways Milwaukee could approach it. While they have limited flexibility, there are opportunities on the margins to improve their squad. One of my lingering questions from this past season though is... do they need to? Yes, there was a PJ Tucker sized hole on the wing, but I think there are realistic scenarios where, were Khris Middleton not injured, Milwaukee potentially advances to the NBA Finals. Would that change our perception of this offseason? Would Grayson Allen have more shine if he had another series to redeem himself? How about George Hill if he had gotten healthier? Anyway, I’m curious how people view the team in the aftermath of the Playoff loss, so that’s the first question in the survey below.

The second has to do with how that talent may be acquired. Allen and Hill are the most mentioned trade pieces for Milwaukee, and while we I would not be in favor of it, I’m curious on the temperature of the fanbase about Brook Lopez deals heading into the final year of his contract. So that’s the second question.

Let your voice be heard and we’ll have a piece analyzing the results later this week.

