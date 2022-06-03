Brew Hoop Community Draft Board - Introduction

It’s NBA draft season people, our semi-annual tradition of a dalliance with young prospects only for the Milwaukee Bucks to pull the rug out from under us and jettison their pick. I jest, but I am genuinely hoping this will be the year we finally get a first round selection chosen by Jon Horst and company. Their last pick in the initial round was Donte DiVincenzo in the year of our lord 2018. For those counting at home, yes, that is a long time.

And so, here we are once more, a rapid fanbase hoping to finally pounce upon some young talent to infuse athleticism at a bargain bin rate. Will they use that pick? If I were a betting man, I’d say no. But I’m stingy with money and still got optimism in my eyes even following the second round exit, so here’s hoping we get another dude to fawn over come Summer League.

What’s made the lack of choices so frustrating the past few years for me personally, and for likely many of you, is the many hours of hand-wringing and debating we do over prospects, only for us to fall disappointed once more. Would we really be Bucks fans though if, even after feeling that sensation time and again, we didn’t dive once more unto the breach. And so, we will continue the annual tradition of Brew Hoop’s Community Draft Board for all you draftniks out there.

For many years, we counted down from pick #1 all the way to Milwaukee’s selection. Well, with a better team comes later draft picks, and I’m a bit short on time with the draft on June 23. So, as we did in 2020, we will pre-rank picks 1-10 based on ESPN’s top 100 ranking (don’t worry, I’m using Jonathan Givony, he formerly of DraftExpress) and then count down from 11 to Milwaukee pick at 24. Along the way, you’ll get to vote and build our big board for how we would be approaching this year’s prospects if we were in Horst’s chair on draft night. So, here are picks 1-10:

Chet Holmgren Jabari Smith Paolo Banchero Jaden Ivey Keegan Murray Dyson Daniels Shaedon Sharpe Bennedict Mathurin A.J. Griffin Jalen Duren

There really aren’t as many outstanding free draft resources nowadays with DraftExpress content behind ESPN’s paywall and The Stepien seeing some brain drain to front offices(!) and The Athletic. If anyone has any suggestions or pet favorites beyond the usual The Ringer, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports that they find reputable, definitely let us know in the comments below.

But for now, without further ado, let’s get to picking number 11 on our big board.

Poll My pick for #11 on the community draft board is... Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin

Ousmane Dieng, SF, NZ Breakers

Malaki Branham, SG, Ohio State

Jeremy Sochan, PF, Baylor

Ochai Agbaji, SF, Kansas

TyTy Washington Jr., PG, Kentucky

Other vote view results 79% Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin (46 votes)

1% Ousmane Dieng, SF, NZ Breakers (1 vote)

6% Malaki Branham, SG, Ohio State (4 votes)

3% Jeremy Sochan, PF, Baylor (2 votes)

6% Ochai Agbaji, SF, Kansas (4 votes)

1% TyTy Washington Jr., PG, Kentucky (1 vote)

0% Other (0 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

This poll will close at 8 am central, June 4.