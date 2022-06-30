NBA Free Agency Open Thread

It’s NBA silly season time, with the Free Agency period set to topple over dominoes both big and small across #ThisLeague. There doesn’t appear to be all that much ahead for your Milwaukee Bucks during this generally chaotic time, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared for all the options available.

The most notable questions for Milwaukee after Pat Connaughton opted into his player option are:

Will Bobby Portis re-sign, and for how much?

Will Wes Matthews and/or Jevon Carter return?

Will Jordan Nwora receive any offers from other teams? Or does he return to the Bucks on his qualifying offer?

Will they use any of their taxpayer midlevel exception?

We don’t know how soon we’ll have answers to these questions, but there are sure to be hijinx galore across the league. They even kicked off a few hours early with KD’s trade request...Happy commenting!