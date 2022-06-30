Report: Bobby Portis Re-Signs With Bucks

It took hardly 5 minutes for the Bucks to deliver on priority number one this offseason, as fan-favorite big man Bobby Portis agreed to terms on a 4-year, $49m contract to remain in Milwaukee, as many expected.

Free agent F Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49M contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option in Year 4. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

This figure represents the most that the Bucks could offer in terms of both years and salary to Portis by using his early Bird rights. After turning down his $4.56m player option yesterday, he then qualified for this new contract. This is about the same value in terms of a first-year salary of about $10.9m as the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which many teams around the league could offer. Other teams could have offered more potentially by using cap space, but such teams aren’t in title contention.

The 27-year-old will now be a Buck through 2025 and could opt-in for 2025–26, which is also the opt-in year on Giannis’ contract. The total salary projects to be about $48.9m, with salaries of $10.9m next season, $11.7m the following year, 12.7 in 2024–25, and the option should be for $13.7m. This assumes raises of 8% in each year, the most the Bucks can offer.

Perhaps more moves are ahead tonight. Stay right here with Brew Hoop and we’ll have them for you. Until then, get ready for another term with The Mayor!