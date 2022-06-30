Report: Wes Matthews and Jevon Carter Return to Milwaukee Bucks

Wesley Matthews won’t have to sit out the start of this NBA season, as the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to bring him back on a one-year deal per Shams.

Free agent Wesley Matthews has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, he’ll come alongside a running mate from last year too, with Jevon Carter signing a two-year deal to head back to the 414, per Shams.

Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed to a two-year deal to return to Milwaukee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Neither of these probably doesn’t come as all that much of a surprise to Bucks fans, as there was mutual interest expressed in postseason pressers by Wes, Carter and Jon Horst about returning to the team. Matthews slotted in perfectly and played a key role in the postseason last year, so Bud and company are likely thankful they have another player they can rely on when the calendar turns to April. Carter found a role as a backup point guard pressuring players full court, now we’ll have to see whether his rejuvenated 3-point stroke holds up over the course of a season.

The gang is basically getting back together with the signing of Bobby Portis, alongside the addition of Joe Ingles who likely won’t return until partway through the year as he returns from an ACL injury. The Bucks Boys are back in town, and the Madison Memorial standout and Brooklyn Nets castoff will ride alongside them.