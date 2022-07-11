Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Summer League Preview: Revengeance

I don’t like the Boston Celtics, you don’t like the Boston Celtics, and this is the Mamuwaukee Bucks opportunity to stick it to their Summer League squad in the wake of our Playoff defeat. If Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to bankroll a trip overseas for some of these roster clingers, the least they can do is deliver some form of revengeance in the form of a cold hard victory over the Celtics Vegas squad.

Where We’re At

For the second year in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks opened their Vegas stint with a narrow victory. From then on, they fell flat on their face in 2021. But this is a new year, with a new coach and a robust squad. MarJon Beauchamp looked positively like all his draft breakdown videos, for good and for ill, in his first outing, but 16 points on 3-6 from deep and some weakside blocks with defensive shadowing of Cam “people are irrationally excited about me” Thomas was more than enough for us to come away fairly impressed. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17, as did Lindell Wigginton with 17 point and seven assists. We’ll see what they have up their jerseys for this encore.

It sounds like the Celtics melted down in the late stages of their matchup with the Heat, falling 78-88 in their initial Vegas matchup. What a shame. Sam Hauser, the Wisconsin native who seems to be getting some offseason buzz, went 2-12 from the field. My eyes have never been drier folks. I don’t know a thing about anyone else on their roster.

Player to Watch

It’s gotta be MarJon Beauchamp, especially after he showed more than enough skill level on the defensive end to start to wonder — could he crack Bud’s rotation? We all know defense is the entryway to Bud’s heart, and MarJon surely started crafting his key with some of those recovery blocks and gritty offensive boards. The shot will come and go, but I’m very curious to see how he looks as a driver. Don’t expect him to do that in the big leagues, but he was quicker off the bounce than I thought he would be.

Game Info

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central tonight and you can catch the action on NBA TV.