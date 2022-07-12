Report: Khris Middleton Undergoes Offseason Surgery

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a relatively quiet offseason, especially when compared to some of their Eastern Conference counterparts. But “quiet” doesn’t mean completely uneventful, as today Bucks fans were surprised to learn that one of their core players underwent a significant medical procedure. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Khris Middleton had a left wrist injury that required – and received – surgical intervention.

Before you ask: no, Khris’ wrist wasn’t what knocked him out of the NBA playoffs and kept him from contributing against the conference champion Boston Celtics. That was his left knee (MCL sprain, specifically), which is largely expected to recover fully with rest and rehab.

So what’s up with that left wrist? Beats me, it might have been something that Khris was simply playing through, or possibly something that happened since the Bucks exited the playoffs. Either way, Middleton is right-handed and is in the middle of a well-earned vacation period anyhow. He was reportedly spotted by an enterprising reddit user attending a Brewers game a few days ago, with that left wrist wrapped up in something protective. Based on that, it’s not likely that anyone’s hackles need to be raised; if he was checking out a baseball game, he’s fine.

Middleton isn’t even the first Buck to undergo surprise surgery this summer! Grayson Allen needed to have surgery on his left hand back in June, and there’s no expectation that his availability in September and beyond is in question. Khris should be fine for training camp and preseason, which is the next time we expected to see him anyhow. Here’s hoping that the surgery was worth whatever hassle it put him and his family through, and that this story is just a blip on the radar amidst a Milwaukee offseason with relatively little activity.