Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Preview: MarJon & Moore

The Milwaukee Bucks Summer League team is coming off a gutting loss against the Boston Celtics, as scores were flipped, shots banked in, and Vin Baker’s squad went back to the showers with a 1-2 record. Will they have recovered by now for a Wednesday matinee against the Minnesota Timberwolves? We’ll find out soon enough.

Where We’re At

Monday’s tilt was about as confounding a contest as you’ll find in Vegas this year, with refs thinking the score was wrong, then realizing it was right all along, but that only came in the waning seconds of the game. Regardless, it was a showcase for Sandro Mamukelashvili, who had 28 points and a poster dunk to remember.

The first round pick MarJon Beauchamp again flashed potential along with showcasing some warts. His defensive feel is there, he’s a champion at closeouts along the perimeter and he’s got a little wiggle off his first step driving down the lane. He also airballed two three-point attempts and lost the ball multiple times while trying to get to the tin. Baby steps for him, but there’s a solid foundation to leap from.

As for the Timberwolves Vegas team, they sit at 1-1 as well after scoring (gulp) 63 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. The two teams went a combined 7-64 from beyond the arc, with Minnesota at 4-33. Some regression has to be coming their way against Milwaukee. I’m intrigued to see how Wendell Moore Jr. looks out there, especially since he was also a player commonly mocked to the Bucks at 24. It should be a solid opportunity for Beauchamp to prove himself defensively, even if he’s likely behind Moore on the offensive end. They also have Josh Minott, who I know John Hollinger seemed really high on around draft time so I’m interested to see what he’s got.

Player to Watch

Like I said above, Moore vs. Beauchamp on paper seems like it should be an interesting matchup of what-ifs for Milwaukee Bucks fans. Moore went just two spots after MarJon, and each boast wing size that would’ve been helpful on this squad. Hopefully they’ll be matched up against one another to treat ourselves (or torture ourselves) with the hypotheticals/validation.

Game Info

Early tip time folks, let your bosses know you’ll need to leave at 3 pm Central to watch this game on NBA TV.