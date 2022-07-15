Event: Bucks Championship Game Watch Party

Banners fly forever. Although the Milwaukee Bucks are chasing their next one, local Bucks fans have an upcoming opportunity to relive the last one.

. @milwaukeerecord and The Recombobulation Area are joining forces to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the greatest moment in Milwaukee sports history. That's right, we're rewatching Game 6 at the @cooperagemke ! LET'S GOOOOO!!!! #bucksinsix https://t.co/BzOn82lEqt

The event is being held at The Cooperage, starting at 7:00pm. Central time, of course, because it’s an in-person event! Oh, did I mention it was free? Because it is. Friend-of-the-blog Dan Shafer, captain of The Recombobulation Area, is the main driver behind the event. You may remember him for calling the Jrue Holiday trade well before anyone else did:

The Bucks would have to calculate what’s the bigger risk, rolling the dice with Playoff Bledsoe and standing pat (or exploring lesser moves) with the picks from the Brogdon deal? Or shaking up an incredibly talented roster with terrific chemistry when they’re already the best team in the NBA?

Jrue Holiday might not make a meaningful difference to the Bucks’ regular season win total. But I think he raises their postseason ceiling considerably, and would give Milwaukee a better chance to host a championship parade in June.

That would be a risk worth taking.