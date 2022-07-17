Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Summer League Preview: The Grand Finale

For many years, the words “Milwaukee Bucks Summer League” may have elicited sadness, somberness, apathy, etc. Wallow no longer Bucks fans, for in this finale against the Toronto Raptors, win or lose, we will all go home knowing this team wasn’t nearly as boring as past teams. We salute you Vegas Bucks of 2022.

Where We’re At

Milwaukee has been enjoying the sun since beating Dallas 100-89 on Thursday, awaiting results to see if they would make the championship tilt on Sunday. Alas, the point differential didn’t land their way, BUT, we all get a shot to watch Sandro Mamukelashvili and company try and lead this team to what I believe would be a third place finish with a win over the Raptors.

There’s an air of revenge in the ether for the Raps, as our old friend DJ Wilson returns to Vegas for yes, another year, and a chance to let Horst know he made the wrong choice sending him to Houston. He scored four points in the Raptors win over the Heat, but to his credit he did have 22 in the contest before. Never stop being you Mr. Lanky Smoove.

Player to Watch

This will be our last glimpse of MarJon Beauchamp until the preseason, and he showed a bit of playmaking along with just one turnover against Dallas, a noticeable shift from what I would say were some shaky handles and forays into those waters up to that point. Mamu and Wigginton have been leading the scoring charge the whole way, but Beauchamp has been filling in gaps and been their stoutest defensive stopper. For someone you expect to play that role in the bigs, you can’t ask much more.

Game Info

Tip-off is set for 3:00 PM Central on Sunday, and you can watch the game on NBA TV.