Bucks’ G-League Affiliate Wisconsin Herd Acquires Alex Antetokounmpo

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Milwaukee Bucks have (sort of) brought in a member of the Antetokounmpo family.

The Wisconsin Herd have acquired Alex Antetokounmpo, per a press release from the team. pic.twitter.com/B2zCtGzcTq — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 25, 2022

Alex Antetokounmpo, 20, is the youngest brother in the family. He has not played a single second of NBA basketball, but does have a handful of G-League appearances under his belt with the Raptors 905 affiliate. You might remember him from All Star Weekend, when he joined older brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Skills Challenge. Alex Antetokounmpo was so coveted by the Wisconsin Herd that they gave up Jalen Lecque, while collecting a 2023 second-rounder for their trouble.

The Wisconsin Herd has acquired the returning player rights to Alex Antetokounmpo and a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft from the Raptors 905 in exchange for the returning player rights of Jalen Lecque.



: https://t.co/9p8oeKe8at pic.twitter.com/vIkhZUjPA5 — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) July 25, 2022

For those keeping track, this acquisition means that only Kostas Antetokounmpo, a member of the 2020 NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, is the only basket-balling brother of Giannis that hasn’t been a part of the larger Bucks organization (yet). Kostas is currently a member of ASVEL Basket of the LNB Pro A professional league in France.

Let’s return to the Herd, who pulled off a coup of the highest order. There was a time, not so long ago, that it was thought that Alex could have been the best out of all the Antetokounmpos. Sure, it was Giannis saying that, but what if he was right? What if this kid is just a late bloomer, even later than his two-time NBA MVP, former DPOY and Finals MVP, multiple-time selection to the All-NBA First Team older brother? The Herd finally have got their own Greek Freak, and it’s only a matter of time before it pays off for them.

Or, more likely, this is just a fun move for the team’s G-League affiliate to capitalize on the name recognition that comes with “Antetokounmpo.” But that’s fine too! Welcome to Oshkosh, Alex!