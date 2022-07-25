 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks’ G-League Affiliate Wisconsin Herd Acquires Alex Antetokounmpo

This trade brings the organization’s total count of Antetokounmpos up to three.

By Mitchell Maurer
2022 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Milwaukee Bucks have (sort of) brought in a member of the Antetokounmpo family.

Alex Antetokounmpo, 20, is the youngest brother in the family. He has not played a single second of NBA basketball, but does have a handful of G-League appearances under his belt with the Raptors 905 affiliate. You might remember him from All Star Weekend, when he joined older brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Skills Challenge. Alex Antetokounmpo was so coveted by the Wisconsin Herd that they gave up Jalen Lecque, while collecting a 2023 second-rounder for their trouble.

For those keeping track, this acquisition means that only Kostas Antetokounmpo, a member of the 2020 NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, is the only basket-balling brother of Giannis that hasn’t been a part of the larger Bucks organization (yet). Kostas is currently a member of ASVEL Basket of the LNB Pro A professional league in France.

Let’s return to the Herd, who pulled off a coup of the highest order. There was a time, not so long ago, that it was thought that Alex could have been the best out of all the Antetokounmpos. Sure, it was Giannis saying that, but what if he was right? What if this kid is just a late bloomer, even later than his two-time NBA MVP, former DPOY and Finals MVP, multiple-time selection to the All-NBA First Team older brother? The Herd finally have got their own Greek Freak, and it’s only a matter of time before it pays off for them.

Or, more likely, this is just a fun move for the team’s G-League affiliate to capitalize on the name recognition that comes with “Antetokounmpo.” But that’s fine too! Welcome to Oshkosh, Alex!

