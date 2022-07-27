Milwaukee Bucks Unveil New Statement Edition Jerseys

Uniform churn is a reality for all NBA teams nowadays, and the Milwaukee Bucks have provided their first glimpse at their alternative entries for the 2022-23 season.

From the woods to the hardwood. pic.twitter.com/X3GHKN0ysh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 27, 2022

Yes, the antlers are back on the jerseys folks, in what looks basically like a variant of their 2020-21 green antlered “Earned” jerseys. I’m not really sure what to say about these beyond they are simply a different color than a past version of this jersey. I didn’t feel particularly attached to those past Earned jerseys, but they worked fine on the court.

Increasingly, the shock and awe of jersey reveals has waned considerably for me with the deluge of alternative editions year after year. I yearn for the days when a crowd of people gathered for the unveiling of fresh threads. Now, we will receive leaks, followed by official confirmation weeks later, and so on and so on.

I can’t say I love black jerseys just because it seems to bring the Bucks further away from the colors that are most ingrained with their franchise, but I appreciate the nod to jerseys that were part of their title run.

What say you about the Bucks new unis? Let us know in the poll below.