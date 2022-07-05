Milwaukee Bucks Announce Summer League Roster

As Milwaukee Bucks fans, we’ve seen some snoozers of Summer League squads in our day. The good news for us is that the main product has improved dramatically; in Vegas though, the absence of any first round picks since 2018, not to mention second round picks being few and far between, have doled out relatively boring Vegas teams time and again. But folks, that’s all about to change.

MarJon Beauchamp, Hugo Besson, AJ Green, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Iverson Molinar, Rayjon Tucker, Luca Vildoza, Lindell Wigginton. That’s eight, yes, EIGHT, different players who are either currently rostered, on a two-way or other type of deal, or at least have some affiliation with the Milwaukee Bucks team. This is unprecedented in modern Bucks Summer League history. MarJon is the headliner, but we get to see Besson before he bolts back overseas and the Luca-Mamu pick-and-roll...I’m drooling, and not just because it’s lunch time.

Toss in the fact that Vin Baker is the head coach, and you have to feel good for this plucky group of upstarts. We are truly in the golden age of Bucks basketball people. Milwaukee kicks off the competition on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 pm Central, NBA TV.