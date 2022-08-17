 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Save The Date(s): Bucks 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Released

Spoiler: Milwaukee is scheduled to play 82 games next year.

By Mitchell Maurer
Mark your calendars! The Milwaukee Bucks are back by popular demand (read: by contractural obligation to the NBA) and will play regular season games starting in October! Real, actual NBA games! Only two months away!

Of course, none of this is a surprise, and there were only a handful of questions that die-hards wanted answered. When would the season actually open up, and would the Bucks open at home? How many national games are there? What’s the travel schedule like? How many back-to-backs will Milwaukee play? All of that – and more – is available for all 30 teams, and our good friend Eric Nehm already has a breakdown posted at The Athletic despite the fact that he’s in Greece right now!

Milwaukee’s road to return to their rightful place in the NBA Finals starts on Thursday, October 20, in a nationally-televised game against the Philadelphia 76ers. We’ll get into more detail on the schedule soon, but for now let’s just rejoice in the fact that basketball is back...sometime later this year!

