Ranking the Roster: A.J. Green Goes Off at 17

The halcyon days for A.J. Green weren’t long, but boy were they memorable.

AJ Green is now 4-for-4 from the three-point line. pic.twitter.com/p5Y3H5z4Kg — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 8, 2022

The former Northern Iowa product and current two-way player for the Milwaukee Bucks proceeded to go 5-23 from beyond the arc after this tweet in Summer League. Green had considered transferring to Duke after last year, but opted to test the waters in the Big Leagues instead. As of now, he’s being kept afloat by the Bucks decision to toss some two-way money his way. Do I expect that to be the case all year? If so, I personally vow to buy a custom A.J. Green shirsey and wear it for every Bucks game henceforth. He lands at 17 in our Ranking the Roster exercise.

Poll The 17th Most Important Player to Milwaukee’s Postseason Success is... This poll is closed 68% A.J. Green (two-way) (123 votes)

2% Sandro Mamukelashvili (two-way) (5 votes)

11% Jordan Nwora (RFA) (20 votes)

6% Thanasis Antetokounmpo (12 votes)

1% Serge Ibaka (2 votes)

2% George Hill (5 votes)

0% MarJon Beauchamp (1 vote)

5% Joe Ingles (10 votes)

1% Jevon Carter (2 votes) 180 votes total Vote Now

That seems more than right for a player who seems Bronson Koenig-y to me in how the Bucks snatched him up. Sure, Summer League isn’t everything, but when your one demonstrable skill, shooting, doesn’t exactly live up to the hype, I’m not sure what they’re keeping you around for. His stroke looked solid if a bit robotic in Vegas, and there was that initial hot streak. After that, well, his DX player breakdown video might’ve been a tad barren.

Every time he dribbled, fear flashed through his eyes. Sauntering into the paint seemed to not translate against premier athletes. One thing he does have going for him is that I don’t know many people whose appearance better exemplifies “Iowa” in my mind. No shots either, my face screams “Wisconsin.” If nothing else, his midwestern camaraderie will certainly endear him to the fine folks in Oshkosh, should he last to appear on the Herd. As Mitchell laid out in the opening piece, we’ll also be asking about how confident you are this player will be in the Bucks playoff rotation. So, here goes nothing for Mr. Green:

Poll Gut Check: how confident are you that A.J. Green will be in the playoff rotation? 1 – Not in the rotation, at all.

2 – Might play a few rotation minutes, here and there.

3 – Will get some minutes, depends on the series.

4 – Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes.

5 – Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! vote view results 84% 1 – Not in the rotation, at all. (142 votes)

10% 2 – Might play a few rotation minutes, here and there. (17 votes)

2% 3 – Will get some minutes, depends on the series. (4 votes)

0% 4 – Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes. (0 votes)

2% 5 – Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! (5 votes) 168 votes total Vote Now

And as we put to bed A.J. Green’s time in the Ranking the Roster spotlight, we appreciate his contributions to what was the finest Bucks Summer League team in more than half a decade. We also wish him the best of luck on his future endeavors when we hear the Bucks have moved on from his two-way contract.

