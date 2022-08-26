Milwaukee Bucks Ranking the Roster: Jordan Nwora Quietly Exits at 16

So how does one know their value when we don’t fully know if they are on the roster at the moment? That’s the question we all are trying to figure out as Jordan Nwora is technically still a Milwaukee Buck as he signed a qualifying offer to become a Restricted Free Agent on June 29th. There hasn’t been an official announcement from the Milwaukee Bucks that he is back, however there hasn’t been any interest from any other team. So it was a pretty easy solution for our readers to vote Jordan Nwora as the 16th most important player to Milwaukee’s postseason success.

Poll The 16th Most Important Player to Milwaukee’s Postseason Success is... This poll is closed 18% Sandro Mamukelashvili (two-way) (39 votes)

42% Jordan Nwora (RFA) (87 votes)

23% Thanasis Antetokounmpo (49 votes)

2% Serge Ibaka (6 votes)

6% George Hill (14 votes)

3% MarJon Beauchamp (8 votes)

0% Joe Ingles (2 votes)

0% Jevon Carter (2 votes) 207 votes total Vote Now

Now do I think Jordan Nwora is 16th in terms of talent on this roster? It could be argued that he is above Thanasis, Sandro and potentially MarJon. Nwora does have a skill which can be valuable for any roster and that is the ability to create shots for himself. Ideally, Nwora would be a microwave scorer that comes off the bench and can get you a quick 5-10 points in a few minutes while not being a complete disaster on defense. Unfortunately, the defensive side hasn’t shown much improvement in the two years and even when there are injuries to other wing players like Khris Middleton, we didn’t see much of Nwora.

Poll Gut Check: how confident are you that Jordan Nwora will be in the playoff rotation? 1 - Not in the rotation at all

2 – Might play a few rotation minutes, here and there.

3 – Will get some minutes, depends on the series.

4 – Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes.

5 – Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! vote view results 52% 1 - Not in the rotation at all (146 votes)

35% 2 – Might play a few rotation minutes, here and there. (97 votes)

9% 3 – Will get some minutes, depends on the series. (27 votes)

1% 4 – Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes. (5 votes)

0% 5 – Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! (2 votes) 277 votes total Vote Now

The way Nwora can make his way to the court is to show some improvement on the defensive side of his game. It’s possible we see that leap happen in year three, but that is asking a lot from a second rounder. Nwora will get plenty of chances as there will likely be games the Bucks just pass on and throw the bench squad in. But for someone that appears to be viewed so lowly as Nwora, there’s a good chance he’s not a part of the roster come tip off.

