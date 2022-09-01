Ranking the Roster: Serge Ibaka Merengues Off The Rotation at 12

Before we even get started, ask yourself this simple question: Could a “washed” professional NBA player have both this build and this level of hip gyration?

Quite simply: Mesmerizing.

Apparently not mesmerizing enough for you, the intrepid denizens of our Brew Hoop isle, who have collectively agreed to vote this Adonis back to whatever Atlantis he emerged from.

Poll The 12th Most Important Player to Milwaukee’s Postseason Success is... This poll is closed 51% Serge Ibaka (118 votes)

32% MarJon Beauchamp (75 votes)

3% Joe Ingles (7 votes)

8% Jevon Carter (19 votes)

1% Grayson Allen (4 votes)

0% Pat Connaughton (0 votes)

2% Wes Matthews (5 votes)

0% Bobby Portis (2 votes) 230 votes total Vote Now

Ibaka, aged 32 (soon to be 33 — ???), joined Milwaukee at the trade deadline last season as part of the famously inconsequential trade deal that saw Donte DiVincenzo don Sacramento purple for a total of three seconds and Semi Ojeleye/Rodney Hood quietly finish their NBA careers. Scintillating stuff.

To be absolutely frank, when we face slid our way out of the playoffs, I figured I’d never again hear about nor see the name Serge Ibaka between now and whenever I shuffle off this mortal coil. That he is not only continuing his career, but opted to sign a veteran minimum deal to stay in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, of all places is either a credit to the franchise’s standing with the average player, a testament to how drearily tepid his market around the league was as a free agent, or both.

Serge would appear in a total of 19 games during last regular season for Milwaukee — starting 2 — and averaged 7.0 points (.519/.351/.800) and 5.3 rebounds in around 18 minutes a night. If you wanted to be charitable, his per 36 numbers took only a slight dip coming from the Clippers to Milwaukee and so he was consistent across both teams. Truth be told, he ended up being exactly what he was billed as: A step or two slower, still willing to look for his own shot, and a huge body who can at least soak up minutes beating up/being beat up on by opposing big men.

The trouble for any midseason acquisition — especially a center — is coming to terms with the intricacies of your new team’s defensive scheme. When you’re a bench guy in Milwaukee, your primary duty on offense is handing it to guys named Giannis, Jrue, or Khris and getting out of the way. It is a more complicated picture defensively between the need to pick up a drop defense that relies heavily on your chemistry with teammates. Ibaka might’ve had a few months in Milwaukee, but probably not nearly enough time in practice to put it all together with the general unit. Thus, once the playoffs hit, he pretty much dropped right off the face of the Earth.

And that’s okay! In the most optimistic scenario Ibaka would see no more than 15-20 minutes a game during the regular season before dropping back into an injury substitute role when the playoffs arrive. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez all rightfully sit ahead of Serge in the center pecking order given the mix-and-match nature of their play styles. Serge has the closest “squint your eyes” similarity to Lopez in that they’re both gigantic, can shoot the three a little, and functionally have backs held together by masking tape as they march into their mid-30s. But hey, maybe I’m downsizing the guy merely from my own expectations. Where do you all see Serge fitting in come next postseason?

Poll Gut check: How confident are you that Serge Ibaka will be in the playoff rotation? 1 — Not in the rotation at all

2 — Might play a few rotation minutes here or there

3 — Will get some minutes, depends on the series

4 — Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes

5 — Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! vote view results 13% 1 — Not in the rotation at all (23 votes)

52% 2 — Might play a few rotation minutes here or there (88 votes)

28% 3 — Will get some minutes, depends on the series (47 votes)

5% 4 — Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes (9 votes)

0% 5 — Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! (0 votes) 167 votes total Vote Now

And while you mull over who will next get a swift virtual kick in the pants, please enjoy...

...some...

...tracks from Serge’s album that just dropped a few days ago:

Mafuzzy indeed.

Vamos!