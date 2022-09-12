Milwaukee Bucks Ranking the Roster: Bobby Portis Plops In at Five

The story of Bobby Portis has been nothing short of a fairy tale. After coming here two seasons ago, his grit and hustle immediately thrusted him into the territory of Milwaukee’s folk heroes. He won over so many hearts that postseason. There isn’t a game that goes by without the crowd chanting “BO-BBY! BO-BBY! BO-BBY!”— whether it’s a decisive playoff game or a meaningless regular season game in the middle of February. With that being said, BP enters our list at five.

Last season was magnificent for Bobby Portis. He tallied a career-high 14.6 points per game while boasting an extremely efficient 47.9% FG percentage. His 3-point percentage fell from the year before (47.1% to 37.3%), which was definitely the most inconsistent part of his game. Due to Brook Lopez’s absence due to his injury, Portis was relied heavily on to replace his size in the starting five. However, once Lopez was ready to return, Portis happily resorted back to the bench. That spoke to the true nature of his demeanor and how he puts his teammates above himself. He then earned the nickname of Bobby Goggles in the postseason following an injury to his eye.

Looking at the bad side of Portis’ play, the 3-point percentage was definitely something that proved to be frustrating. It was definitely a bit like a rollercoaster with many ups and downs. One game he’d shoot lights out, then the other he wouldn’t be able to hit the broad side of a barn. Whenever he was asked about this, Portis would always tell us that it was on him to get better and hold himself accountable. That part of his game will definitely be massive for Milwaukee once again.

There’s no denying Portis’ importance to the Bucks. Ever since coming here as a free agent, the impact he’s had on the Bucks has been undeniable. It’s just a matter of how consistent he’s able to be.

Let’s keep this series going!