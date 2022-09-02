Milwaukee Bucks Ranking the Roster: MarJon Beauchamp Hits Rookie Wall at 11

You never truly know what to expect out of a rookie outside the lottery in their first year. Some might struggle with the speed of the NBA and ride the bench, while others are able to find themselves as a key part of the rotation. We will get a chance to see where MarJon Beauchamp falls, but that’s not enough for our voters and he exits at number 11.

Poll The 11th Most Important Player to Milwaukee’s Postseason Success Is… This poll is closed 57% MarJon Beauchamp (129 votes)

28% Jevon Carter (65 votes)

7% Joe Ingles (16 votes)

2% Grayson Allen (6 votes)

4% Wes Matthews (10 votes)

0% Pat Connaughton (0 votes)

0% Bobby Portis (0 votes)

0% Brook Lopez (0 votes)

0% Jrue Holiday (0 votes) 226 votes total Vote Now

When the Bucks selected Beauchamp with the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, many were not sure who he was and considering some of the other options that were out there that might’ve been more appealing to Milwaukee, maybe it was a bit of a let down. Beauchamp isn’t like most rookies and his path was different, but that could be something that benefits Milwaukee.

Beauchamp’s scouting report initially gave the impression that he can’t shoot and can’t really do much on offense, but his size and versatility could be useful on the defensive side. If there is one thing you can do to get playing time under Bud, it’s be an adept defender. During summer league though, we saw some flashes of offensive potential and maybe there is something there besides hang out in the dunker spot and hope for the best. There was the willingness and higher ability to shoot threes and taking on more of a slasher role and driving to the hoop. Granted summer league is not the best barometer of whether he’s good or bad, but being competent in summer league is better than being bad.

Poll Gut Check: How confident are you that MarJon Beauchamp will be in the playoff rotation? 1 — Not in the rotation at all

2 — Might play a few rotation minutes here or there

3 — Will get some minutes, depends on the series

4 — Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes

5 — Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! vote view results 11% 1 — Not in the rotation at all (4 votes)

47% 2 — Might play a few rotation minutes here or there (16 votes)

29% 3 — Will get some minutes, depends on the series (10 votes)

11% 4 — Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes (4 votes)

0% 5 — Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! (0 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

I don’t know if Beauchamp will be in the rotation come playoff time but I’m sure he will get his chances during the regular season. If he does get his chance, it’ll be because of his size and ability to be in a more switch heavy defensive scheme. If I had to guess, this season might be a bit early for him to take the rotation minutes, but I would have no issue with being pleasantly surprised.

Let’s move onto number 10.