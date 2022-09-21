Site Announcement: Open Spots on the Brew Hoop Staff!

Once again, it’s that time of year. Training camp is slowly (so slowly...) approaching, and while basketball feels incredibly far away, the Milwaukee Bucks will be back in action before you know it.

Whether you’ve written about the Bucks for your school paper, started a personal blog, commented on the site for years, or are an avid Twitter user who wants to try something longform, Brew Hoop is looking to add contributors heading into the 2021-22 2022-23 NBA season. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a way to break into sports journalism, just looking for another avenue to experience the league with like-minded fans, or somewhere in between. We’re always looking for new perspectives from the Bucks extended universe and want to have fresh voices on staff as Milwaukee begins its quest to regain their perch atop the NBA.

If you want to see your name listed on Brew Hoop’s masthead, be sure to email us at brewhoop@sbnation.com or contact us via our Twitter. And when you reach out, be sure to share with us how you first got into following the Bucks. Everyone has an origin story, and we want to know yours!