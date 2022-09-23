Meanwhile, in Milwaukee...

The Milwaukee Bucks are boring. So boring. So, so boring.

The NBA offseason is a whirlwind under normal circumstances, and the last few years have been anything but normal. Still, these past three months take the cake in terms of league-wide drama, and the Bucks aren’t involved in any of it.

I’m not complaining, by the way. I’d rather be boring than stuck in the muck of whatever is going on in Brooklyn, or Los Angeles, or (gulp) Boston.

Yikes. We don’t need to break down the whole Ime Udoka situation here; CelticsBlog has that fully covered. And while this particular situation doesn’t present the same sort of schadenfreude that I get from Brooklyn barely avoiding implosion or the Lakers getting stuck with Russ for the foreseeable future, it’s a reminder that it’s nice to be boring.

I mean, seriously, what’s the biggest drama with this team? Khris Middleton is weighing his options between his player option, an extension, and a potential toe-dipping into free agency. Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart collaborated on a donation to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still making dad jokes while promoting yet another film project and having ballads sung about him by Jack Black.

These are stories, the exact type of stories you’d expect from this Milwaukee Bucks organization. I won’t throw stones for fear of the Bucks’ house being made out of glass...but those walls look pretty solid to me, and that’s reassuring.

Anyways, carry on everyone. Stay safe out there, and we’ll get to actual basketball soon enough.