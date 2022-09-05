Milwaukee Bucks Ranking the Roster: Jevon Carter Comes in at No. 10

In the latest installment of Ranking the Roster, we see Jevon Carter exit at No. 10. Acquired in the middle of the season, Carter showed flashes, but ultimately seemed to fizzle out (to at least Mike Budenholzer) in the dying embers of the season.

Carter joined Milwaukee in the regular season back in late February. He received immediate praise from his teammates and from Mike Budenholzer. The main trait he brought to the Bucks was his defensive skillset. He would constantly pick up opposing point guards in the back court, forcing them to get up the floor in a working manner. That type of intensity matched Milwaukee’s defensive identity perfectly.

However, there were some head-scratching thoughts that came with Carter, but weren’t necessarily due to his poor play. As the Bucks headed into the playoffs, he was viewed as a possible X-Factor in the postseason, especially against Boston in the second round. However, as Jayson Tatum would exhibit his high scoring characteristics, Carter never really got a chance to defend him. After averaging 15.8 minutes per game in the first round vs. Chicago, that number plummeted to 7.8 for Carter against the Celtics. Instead, George Hill received the backup PG duties from Bud, frustrating fans with his play. That brings this question into the mix:

Like I said, Carter never really showed poor play that warranted his low usage against Boston. I thought he’d be more than capable in receiving action against Boston, as he showed that he could be relied on throughout the regular season. He’ll likely continue to get similar praise from coaches and teammates this upcoming year. It’ll just be a matter of if he has the trust to get out on the floor when it matters.

Onward to No. 9!