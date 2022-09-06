Tuesday Morning Media Roundup: September 6th, 2022

Sorry for all of those international readers who set their wristwatch/appliance clocks/entire weekly schedule around the constancy of the MMMR posting sometime between 6:00-7:00 AM (Central) every Monday. Labor Day and a friend’s wedding in Milwaukee called me away from my Saint Paul sanctuary and means this week we’ve a TMMR.

To be frank, there isn't a whole lot going on besides EuroBasket; which isn't nothing, but also gives us Americans a taste of our own medicine having us tune in at inopportune hours if we want to watch live. Otherwise, expect to hear bits and pieces about players arriving back in Milwaukee over the coming weeks as they prepare for training camp.

Pretty interesting series of questions and answers here, posed to 15 “NBA coaches, scouts, and executives” (note that the level of these individuals is not identified; I assume they’re somewhat knowledgeable regardless). Giannis leads the way in most of the player-centric categories in terms of who the best player is right now, who will win this year’s MVP, and who will be the best player in the league five years from now. And yet, Milwaukee as a whole remains tied to come out of the East with Boston and a vote behind the Clippers for the title. The Bucks also avoided being labeled as having either one of the better or worse offseasons in the league, all of which accords with what we’ve observed.

It’ll always be hard to strike the balance between international national team play and club competition in basketball, especially since the tradition of national team precedence doesn’t exist in the American context outside the Olympics. Given that, I’m glad the Bucks and the Greek federation have an arrangement that, while probably somewhat unwieldy and an added hurdle for the Greek staff, allows Giannis to play during the offseason.

Genuinely appreciative of our sister sites taking the time to do a little look in on what the Bucks have been up to. It’s a good starting off point for analysis on how the teams match up, and will hopefully deepen the insight a Sixers fan can get in watching the Bucks when we play. Luckily for the writer of the piece, Joe, there wasn’t a whole bunch he had to cover — suffice it to say we’ll be hoping any upgrades other Eastern teams made aren’t nearly enough to bridge the gap rent by Giannis Antetokounmpo being himself and having Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton available.

The market always had the possibility of being awash in future draft pick trades, but it has really kicked up a few notches the past four or five years, it feels. Zach Kram views the recent trades by the Timberwolves, Hawks, and Cavaliers as front offices throwing the chips down to emulate a Bucks-style trade a la the one that got us Jrue Holiday and a title. The trade off for these teams is the loss of retooling if a bid for a title goes sideways via the draft, but teams that stockpile an army of future picks have to move off of them at some point. While losing three or four first-round picks may sound dire on the day of the trade, I wonder if we’re not just accelerating into a future where teams who mortgage the future in decisive fashion won’t be able to recoup capital relatively quickly with so many draft swaps sitting around out there.

Vacation is over, and with the brain trust back in the office we’re already churning out some really original thinking. Leading the way this past week was lightning-rod-man who wrote the FPOTW equivalent of a novella — allowing us readers into both the headspace and conversation between Jon Horst and Danny Ainge, in, “If Danny Ainge Is Smart…”

Greece and Georgia continue their respective EuroBasket journeys apace this week, starting tonight (today) with the Greeks taking on Ukraine in Milan, Italy and the Georgians hosting Bulgaria in Tbilisi. Then on Thursday, it’s Greece v. Estonia and Georgia v. Montenegro.

Greece looks in comfortable position to advance out of the group stages having won all three of their games played so far, but it’ll be a trickier road for Georgia with a 1-2 record and a game against group A leader Montenegro to close the opening phase of EuroBasket play. As ever, we appreciate the continuing stream of comments from our European readers keeping us in the loop as to how the guys are looking. Here’s to getting to the knockout rounds!

