Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM Central

By Riley Feldmann
Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

I read somewhere that the Milwaukee Bucks’ resolution is to not lose a single game this entire calendar year. They’ll put their discipline and desire to achieve that goal to the test tonight hosting the room-temperature warm Washington Wizards in Milwaukee tonight.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 36: Against the Wizards, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 34%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (39 votes)
  • 40%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (46 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (16 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (13 votes)
