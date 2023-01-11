 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, they’re at it again! Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks travel south for a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, in what is sure to be a thrilling showdown between two struggling Eastern Conference teams! Amazing stuff.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 41: Against Atlanta, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 24%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (22 votes)
  • 43%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (39 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (10 votes)
  • 21%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (19 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

