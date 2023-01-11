Bucks vs. Hawks Game Thread

Don’t look now, they’re at it again! Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks travel south for a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, in what is sure to be a thrilling showdown between two struggling Eastern Conference teams! Amazing stuff.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 41: Against Atlanta, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
24%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
43%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
11%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
21%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...