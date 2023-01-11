Rapid Recap: Bucks 114, Hawks 105

We’ve run the roller coaster these last few weeks with the Milwaukee Bucks, from giving up huge leads to massive come backs on Monday and flirting with blowing a 24-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks, but the team responded gamely in the final four minutes to secure a 114-105 victory.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee used a 9-14 shooting performance from beyond the arc in the first quarter to put the early hammer into the Hawks, leading 39-19. That hot streak continued in the second (although not to that degree), but 12-24 shooting from deep (and ONLY TWO TURNOVERS) was enough to provide a commanding 67-46 advantage for the Bucks at half. Then, the Atlanta run started in the third period, as they found their shooting grove and creeped within 89-82 as the final quarter started despite a 24-point lead for Milwaukee at one point. Then, the first tie since 0-0 came with four minutes to go, as the Hawks evened it up at 101.

After Bogdan Bogdanovic got Atlanta their first lead, Milwaukee responded with a bookend of triples and some Holiday magic in between on a 10-0 run that put it at 111-103 Milwaukee. From there, that just about did it and the Bucks got their second straight win.

Stat that Stood Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo just set a season-low with nine points against Charlotte about a week ago, but he outdid that with only seven tonight, which was also his lowest scoring out put since 1/28/16. The difference here: he contributed across the other stat lines with 19 boards and 10 assists, including clutch assists late. Top it off with 27 from Jrue, including key buckets in the final few minutes after the game got close, and you had enough contributions from others to push the Bucks to a win.