Rapid Recap: Bucks 102, Heat 108

Offensive rebounding and poor shooting from the starters lead to a loss

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Down five players, the Milwaukee Bucks looked gassed as this game wore on, with the Miami Heat ultimately overtaking them in the second half to hand Bud’s team a 102-108 loss.

It wasn’t pretty for both teams offensively in the first period, with Miami shooting barely above 25%, but Milwaukee took advantage to post a 23-14 lead following one. The Bucks kept putting it in from deep to start the period against Miami, but the Heat rebounded quickly, pouring in points to end the quarter on a 23-10 run that put tied it up at 45 by half. The Heat found their offensive energy in the third quarter, but Milwaukee eked out enough points to trail merely 73-78 with one period to go. The Bucks tried to maintain contact as they kept chucking up triples (a season-high 57 attempts from deep BTW), but Miami’s buckets were too easy and Milwaukee’s flat out weren’t.

Milwaukee now prepares for a noon tipoff with Miami on Saturday.

Stat that Stood Out

Milwaukee relied almost entirely on the three-ball in this one to keep their scoring flowing, but they were absolutely pummeled in the paint by Miami, outscored 58-18 there. To top it all off, the Bucks were credited with just two shots at the rim by Cleaning The Glass tonight. They barely got into the teeth of Miami’s helter-skelter zone schemes, and when the three-ball abandoned them, so did the scoreboard.

