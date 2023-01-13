Milwaukee vs. Miami: Bench Brigade Kept It Close

Missing five of their key offensive cogs, the Milwaukee Bucks looked like a team gasping for offense much of the evening, as they fell to the Miami Heat 102-108.

A poor shooting first for both teams led to a low-scoring affair from the outset, with Milwaukee managing a 23-14 lead after one following a late AJ Green triple. The Bucks kept laying it on thick from deep to start the second quarter, but Miami finally found its shot and alongside mixing up their defenses to confuse Milwaukee led to a 45-all game at halftime. Miami certainly fired up the crowd in the third with some clutch dunks and buckets, but to their credit Milwaukee kept it close and trailed just 78-73 heading to the fourth. Miami just had too many easy shots to close it out late despite some garbage time jumpers from Milwaukee’s bench squad. Prep for a South Beach Saturday noon tipoff starts now.

Three Pointers

The bench scored the same amount as the starters - 51. Despite steady offensive play from the likes of Brook Lopez (2-12 tonight) and Bobby Portis all season long, they just didn’t have it in this game. Holiday was the lone starter to really show out with 24 points. It’s a testament to the likes of Jevon Carter (18 points), Jordan Nwora (16) and AJ Green (15) for trying their best to fill in while the regulars rested. Pat Connaughton’s 3-point stroke continues to elude him, as he went 2-8 and is at 31% on the season.

Milwaukee couldn’t score inside. There was plenty of hot shooting from beyond the arc to start, but when that well dried up, much of the scoring went with it. It’s no surprise with the absence of Giannis in this game, as well as the Heat’s reliance on a zone defense, but Miami took the Bucks to task on the other end to make up for icy cold shooting in the first half. In fact, Cleaning The Glass credited Milwaukee with merely two shots at the rim. I genuinely can’t remember a number that small in any Bucks game, and it didn’t help they missed short midrange shots either at a clip of 8-21.

Offensive rebounds contributed to the doom. It was a bit surprising given Milwaukee still had Brook Lopez out on the floor, but the Heat absolutely decimated the Bucks on the offensive glass with a 35.8 OREB%. The interesting thing about that development was that Miami is rated just 20th in the league in that category coming into tonight. It was a huge part of the Heat’s scoring output tonight given they actually had a worse eFG% than the Bucks on the night.

Bonus Bucks Bits